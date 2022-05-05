City councillor John Orlikow won't run in Winnipeg mayoral race

Coun. John Orlikow is no longer running for mayor.

The 13-year city councillor for River Heights-Fort Garry declared his intention to run for mayor in February.

On Thursday, he said he's had a change of heart.

"The path to the mayor's office is washed out and I'm officially not running for mayor," Orlikow said in an interview.

As of Thursday, seven mayoral candidates have registered their campaigns.

Grocery worker Chris Clacio, St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham, former provincial environment policy director Shaun Loney, business consultant Jenny Motkaluk, former Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Wilderness Supply owner Rick Shone and security company owner Don Woodstock signed up earlier this week.

Registration allows candidates to raise and spend money on their campaigns in accordance with city rules. It does not guarantee a spot on the ballot on Oct. 26.

Candidates must also complete a nomination process in September.