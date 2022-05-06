Mayoral candidate challenges competitors to cost out campaign
Fewer pledges made so far than candidates in race to succeed Brian Bowman
Winnipeg mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham promised Monday to cost out his campaign platform and challenged his opponents to do the same in the face of mounting financial challenges facing the city.
Gillingham, who is completing his second term as the city councillor for St. James, said in a statement Winnipeg is facing inflationary pressures at a time when the city is still trying to mitigate the financial effect of the pandemic.
The city is expecting higher construction, labour and fuel costs, as well as higher prices for new vehicles, he said.
"Rising inflation means voters deserve to know whether candidates' commitments are financially realistic," said Gillingham, who served as council's finance chair from 2016 to earlier this year.
He has only made two formal pledges so far. He promised last week to fulfill freedom-of-information requests when the city has the discretion to do so. In April, the pledged to hire a new construction advisor if elected.
There are seven other candidates registered to run for mayor so far and few have made promises.
Former provincial policy expect Shaun Loney promised in January to contract out the responsibility to respond to frequent 911 callers so police can focus on other calls.
Robert-Falcon Ouellette pledged last week to switch future mayoral votes to a ranked ballot system, a pledge that could only be fulfilled if the province changes legislation governing municipal elections.
Grocery worker Chris Clacio has promised to make over the city's public engagement office to ensure citizens have more input into decisions.
