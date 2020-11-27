Coun. Scott Gillingham proposes new construction adviser in campaign-style announcement

Coun. Scott Gillingham is proposing changes to the way Winnipeg manages large construction projects.

In an announcement that resembles a mayoral campaign pledge, the city councillor for St. James proposed Wednesday to create a new capital projects adviser to ensure city contracts are tendered more fairly and to rein in cost overruns.

Gillingham said this adviser would be responsible for tracking construction labour trends to ensure budgets for major projects are realistic and would also monitor change orders, which are last-minute design changes that drive up construction costs.

Gillingham, who is in the final year of his second term as the councillor for St. James, made no mention of his pending mayoral run.

Since February, Gillingham has said he will "very likely" run for mayor.

The registration period for mayoral candidates starts May 1. Registration allows candidates to raise and spend money on their campaigns.

In addition to Gillingham, Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) and social entrepreneur Shaun Loney have said they plan to run for mayor.

Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) and business consultant Jenny Motkaluk have said they are considering a mayoral run. Motkaluk finished second to Brian Bowman in the 2018 mayoral race.

Bowman is not seeking a third term as mayor.

Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River) said earlier in April he will not run for mayor and would support Gillingham instead.

To date, Kelly Ryback, a retired business person, has said he plans to succeed Gillingham as the councillor for St. James.

The registration period for council candidates begins June 30.

The civic election will be held Oct. 26.