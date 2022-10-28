Winnipeg mayor-elect Gillingham, Bowman meet to discuss transition

Mayor-elect Scott Gillingham had his first meeting with outgoing Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman Friday afternoon, following Gilingham's win in Wednesday's tightly contested civic election.

The two held a private meeting in Bowman's office at city hall to discuss the transition to a new administration.

"Firstly I want to offer a heartfelt congratulations to mayor-elect Scott Gillingham — quite a campaign. I know it's quite a ride," Bowman said during brief media scrum before the meeting with Gillingham, who previously served two terms as a city councillor.

"I've had the opportunity to work with mayor-elect Gillingham for eight years. I and Winnipeggers have seen that he will bring the integrity and work ethic that is deserving of this office."

Both Bowman and Gillingham were first elected in 2014.

Gillingham thanked Bowman for his service as mayor and his friendship over their two terms. He highlighted Bowman's accomplishments on major plans, including the city's master plan for Winnipeg Transit, as well as Bowman's work on advancing reconciliation with Indigenous people.

"The work you did to completely transform this city with reconciliation [was] very important," Gillingham said to Bowman.

"It's an honour to step into your shoes and begin to serve this city."

Gillingham narrowly defeated his closest rival, Glen Murray, and nine other contenders in Wednesday's mayoral race. On Thursday, he met with Premier Heather Stefanson.

After Friday's meeting with Bowman, Gillingham said they discussed a number of ongoing issues his new administration will have to deal with, including the city's ongoing lawsuit over the police headquarters construction project.

Financial issues are top of mind for Gillingham as he prepares to take charge at city hall, he said.

"We're still facing the financial pressures of the pandemic and inflation. So I need to find out immediately from our … [chief financial officer] what the status of the city's finances are as we come to the end of this year," the mayor-elect said.

He also hasn't had a chance to look at the details of the newly ratified contract with Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 500 workers, he said.

Gillingham wouldn't say who would serve on his transition team.

"My transition team is still being formed, and so we're doing some work already, but all those details will come out in due time," he said.

The fact that all but one of the incoming council members have been on council before will help the transition, he said.

Only councillor-elect Evan Duncan in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood has never been on council before.

Shawn Dobson, who won in St. James, and Russ Wyatt, who won in Transcona, are returning to council after a hiatus. All other incumbents were re-elected.

Bowman's term in office ends at noon on Nov. 1. Gillingham and the city's 15 councillors will be sworn in during a ceremonial meeting later that day.