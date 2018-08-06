Winnipeg Pet Rescue fielding inquiries from around the world for 'Gilligans Island' puppies

It won't take long for a litter of puppies discovered on a small, uninhabited island near Cross Lake, Man., to find new homes.

The puppies were dubbed the Gilligan's Island crew by Norway House Animal Rescue, who picked them up after they were discovered by a local boater.

They're now staying at the Winnipeg Pet Rescue shelter while they get medical care and are socialized.

Since the story made international headlines, requests to adopt the puppies have flooded in "from basically all around the world," said Carla Martinelli-Irvine, founder and executive director of Winnipeg Pet Rescue.

The shelter posted an update on the puppies to their Facebook page on Saturday.

Aside from a couple small medical issues, the puppies are doing well, but came to the shelter very malnourished and are still very underweight, she said.

The seven puppies are now staying at the Winnipeg Pet Rescue shelter while they received medical care and get ready to be adopted. (Norway House Animal Rescue/Facebook)

In spite of that, the puppies are all "just so sweet," she said.

"They're absolutely beautiful puppies. They just need some medical care, and some tender loving care as well."

She expects they'll be ready for adoption in two to three weeks.

Despite the puppies' popularity, Martinelli-Irvine stressed that adopting a pet should not be an impulse decision, given that dogs can live up to 15, even 18 years.

Junior Cook discovered the seven puppies after hearing whimpering coming from the island. (Norway House Animal Rescue/Facebook)

"A lot of people when they hear a story like this, they make an impulse decision because the story is so terribly sad," she said.

"We want to make sure that, just like any of our other animals that we adopt out of the shelter, that people have thought about it."