'Back to square 1': Search for B.C. fugitives regrouping in Gillam

The mayor of a northern Manitoba community that has been the focus of a massive hunt for two homicide suspects says he's "baffled" after a tip about a possible sighting in a nearby community turned up nothing.

"I guess we're back to square one," said Dwayne Forman, mayor of Gillam, Man.

Forman had hoped that fugitives Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, suspects in three homicides in Northern B.C., would be caught after RCMP said they received a "credible" tip that two people matching their description had been seen near the dump in York Landing, 90 kilometres away.

Heavily armed police, with assistance from the military, started scouring York Landing on Sunday, but they never abandoned their search around Gillam. Despite a "thorough and exhaustive search," police found no sign of the two men.

"The RCMP did not see the individuals, we were just investigating the tip," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in an email.

By Monday, RCMP announced they were starting to pull out of York Landing and returning to Gillam. More officers were expected to arrive Tuesday, Forman said.

Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, have been on the run for more than a week. They're suspects in the killings of Australian tourist Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, and are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck.

A vehicle driven by the men was found burned out northeast of Gillam on July 22. That same day, constables with Tataskweyak Cree Nation, also known as Split Lake, stopped the suspects in their vehicle at a gas bar as they drove through the community.

While the police were searching in York Landing, the town's roughly 500 residents were told to stay inside and lock their doors. The remote community is only accessible by air year-round or by a two-hour boat ride.

This map shows the search area around Gillam, Man. (CBC)

On Monday evening, Chief Leroy Constant of York Factory First Nation, which is based in York Landing, posted on Facebook that 10 officers would remain in the community overnight, and leave on the ferry the next morning.

"RCMP have notified us to remain vigilant and to report any information or tips you may have directly to the authorities," Constant wrote in the post.

Forman said he advises residents his community to do the same, although there have been no official orders to do so.

"I just ultimately want everyone to still stay safe and vigilant to make sure that they still keep an eye out. You don't know if they're in the area or not," the mayor said.

He also he's happy with the work RCMP have been doing to track down the suspects.

"This is unforgiving terrain that these officers are working in to locate the two suspects," he said in a written statement.

The tip that brought the search to York Landing came from a member of the Bear Clan, a Winnipeg community patrol group.

Despite the inability of RCMP officers to find the men matching the description of the suspects, Bear Clan co-ordinator James Favel stood by the patrol member who reported the tip.

"It's very unfortunate that they slipped away, but I do trust that my guys said they saw them. I believe that they saw them," he said.

"The fact that they got away is not really the point here. Our mandate was to keep those guys out of the village and we met our mandate."

RCMP have no significant updates from Monday night's search, and no news conference is planned, although the police force planned to release a statement later in the day, a spokesperson said.

"Tomorrow, barring any significant developments, we will be holding a press conference to provide more detailed information about the search up until this point," RCMP spokesperson Courchaine said in an email.