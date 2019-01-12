Police on the hunt for 2 suspects after man dies from stab wounds

RCMP are searching for two suspects after a man was fatally stabbed in Gilbert Plains, Man. Saturday night.

Dauphin RCMP were called a residence at about 9:40 p.m., where they found the man, 36, with stab wounds.

Emergency services personnel treated him but he succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Police believe the two suspects, a man and a woman, are actively evading police, and have attempted to steal vehicles in an effort to flee the area.

The man is described as being approximately 40-years-old, tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black framed prescription glasses, police say.

The woman is described as having brown hair.

Police say they are dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.