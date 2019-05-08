Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with stabbing in Gilbert Plains

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in Gilbert Plains, Man., over the weekend.

RCMP charged David Christopher Genaille, 39, in connection with the death in the town, about 30 kilometres west of Dauphin.

Dauphin RCMP were called to a Gilbert Plains home around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, where they found a 36-year-old man with stab wounds. He later died.

The death led to a manhunt that saw police warn people in the area to be on the lookout for a man and woman they said were suspects in the killing.

Genaille and a 25-year-old woman were arrested Sunday.

The woman was released without charge, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Genaille remains in custody. He's scheduled to appear in court in Dauphin on May 28.

The investigation continues.