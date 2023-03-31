Community mourns 4 teens killed in western Manitoba crash, 5th in critical condition

Alexandra Watt had just moved away from home to live with a friend in Dauphin a few days before she was killed in a crash near the western Manitoba city this week, her father says.

The woman, 18, grew up in the town of Carberry, Man., about 150 kilometres southeast of Dauphin, and moved there last week, Gerald Watt said on Friday.

"She loved her animals, her family animals. She loved her family, too," Gerald Watt said during a brief telephone interview, adding his daughter also liked helping him at the community's agriculture fair in the summertime.

"She had some very good friends in Carberry. She was also well-liked."

The teen was among four killed on Wednesday night when their car failed to stop at a stop sign as they travelled north on Provincial Road 274 into the community of Gilbert Plains, about 30 kilometres west of Dauphin, and collided with a semi-trailer, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

Two boys, 17, and the 18-year-old man driving the car were pronounced dead at the scene. All were from the Dauphin area, Mounties said. A woman, 18, from Carberry was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old girl from Dauphin was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains, the RCMP said.

A Saskatoon man, 30, who was driving the semi was not physically injured, police said.

The area's Mountain View School Division said three of the teens who died were students there, as is the girl in hospital, who the division said was in critical condition.

Superintendent Stephen Jaddock said two of teens who were killed attended Gilbert Plains Collegiate, and one went to Dauphin Regional Comprehensive Secondary School.

In response to the crash, the division opened the school on Thursday an Friday so people in the community could access support, including critical response members from the division and the community.

'It doesn't seem real'

Gilbert Plains resident Cary Fillion said his two teenage kids are on spring break and had friends over the night of the crash. Fillion said his son and a friend came running inside from their yard after thinking they heard an explosion.

Word soon travelled about the car's passengers, and Fillion said several of them were friends of either his family or friends of his children. Soon, he said, his house was filled with people waiting to hear what happened.

Two of the teens who were killed in the crash went to Gilbert Plains Collegiate. The school opened Thursday and Friday to students, family and staff to offer supports to them. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"We just sat there and waited to get a result, one by one, as the kids were pulled from the vehicle," Fillion said.

"The girls were the first two to come out, and it was such relief and joy, you know, when we heard that … And I think we almost all kind of thought that maybe that's what we were going to get, times five. And then obviously we didn't get that news next."

Gilbert Plains has a population of roughly 1,400 people, Fillion said, and in an area of that size, everyone is very close.

"Even if there's some people that you don't hang around with all the time, you know them and you feel for them and there really is a sense of family," he said.

"I don't even want to share and I don't want to say how terrible it sounded at our house with the kids and the parents and the agony and the pain."

Fillion said many in the community, including his own kids, are shaken by what happened.

"You hear people say that it doesn't seem real, and it really doesn't seem real. And that's what stage we're at, I think, because it's so soon," he said, adding there has been incredible support for people in the community.

"It's tough, and that's — I think that's probably how it is for everybody involved."