4 teens dead, 1 seriously hurt after crash in southwestern Manitoba: RCMP

Four teens are dead and one is seriously injured after the car they were in blew a stop sign and crashed into a semi-trailer in southwestern Manitoba on Wednesday night, RCMP say.

Two 17-year-old boys and the 18-year-old man driving the car were pronounced dead at the scene. All were from the Dauphin, Man., area, according to police. An 18-year-old woman from Carberry, Man., was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old girl from the rural municipality of Dauphin was taken with serious injuries to hospital, where she remains, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

Mounties said they got numerous calls about the crash at the junction of Highway 5 and Provincial Road 274 near the community of Gilbert Plains, Man., just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The initial investigation determined the teens' car was going north on Provincial Road 274 into Gilbert Plains when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the trailer part of the semi, which was going east on Highway 5.

The 30-year-old Saskatoon man driving the semi was not physically injured, RCMP said.

Mounties said their investigation into the crash continues with the help of an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

Gilbert Plains is located about 275 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.