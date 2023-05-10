Land blessing ceremony marks redevelopment of park named after 'community kookum'

The sun shone down on as a drum circle marked the beginning of redevelopment of a Centennial neighbourhood park named after self-proclaimed "community kookum" and helper Leslie Spillett.

A crowd gathered Wednesday for a land blessing ceremony at Giizhigooweyaabikwe Park, located at 242 Lizzie St., where $384,000 in upgrades funded by the Point Douglas Land Dedication Fund and the Canada Community-Building Fund are planned in the coming weeks.

Spillett is of Cree, Métis, Irish and Scottish descent, and Giizhigooweyaabikwe, or Painted Sky Woman, is her name in Anishinaabemowin.

"I wanted to really inspire people to reclaim their identity, to be proud of who we are as Indigenous people, to celebrate the things that we have that make us special, and in that way I am hoping that this day and all days we'll be able to do that," Spillett said.

"It really asserts our presence on this land and we were always here, we've always been here and we're always going to be here."

The city's standing policy committee voted unanimously in 2018 to rename Lizzie Park to Giizhigooweyaabikwe Park to commemorate and honour Spillett's advocacy and dedication to community.

Area Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) introduced the sacred land blessing Wednesday kicking off redevelopment plans at Giizhigooweyaabikwe, which is surrounded by by Logan Avenue, Alexander Avenue, Fountain Street and Lizzie Street.

Leslie Spillett attends the land blessing ceremony Wednesday. (CBC)

Santos said she carried on efforts of her predecessor, former councillor Mike Pagtakhan, to work with the community on redevelopment.

Part of those plans included demolishing an old wading pool and change room in February. Next week, construction is expected to begin on a series of enhancements, including a new outdoor water fountain with a bottle fill station, said Santos.

The existing basketball court will be replaced with a half court with children's "drop-shot" basketball.

New seating, a picnic table, chain-link fencing, updated light poles and an asphalt pathway are also being added, Santos said.

A grown-over basketball court at Giizhigooweyaabikwe Park is going to be replaced with a new one when redevelopment begins this month, according to Coun. Vivian Santos. (CBC)

The location of the park holds a special place in Spillett's heart. It's a community she feels raised her in many ways, she said.

"Investing in these neighbourhoods ... is really important to me," she said.

Spillett wants the park to be a place that inspires people to take a beat, look up at the sky and "connect with one another, to laugh, to play, to enjoy each other's company in a safe and peaceful way."

There was also community consultation done to get local input on the development of the space, something Spillett said was important because of the large number of Indigenous people who live in the community currently and always have.

She wanted the park named after her Anishinaabemowin name as a way of honour her roots and as a way of "reclaiming the space."

A stone monument commemorating Leslie Spillett at Giizhigooweyaabikwe Park says she was born in 1951 in northern Manitoba before moving to Winnipeg in 1977. It says she received her Anishinaabemowin name Giizhigooweyaabikwe in ceremony through Donald Daniels from Long Plain First Nation 27 years ago at a time when she was reclaiming her identity as an Indigenous woman. (CBC)

"We always say that the land doesn't belong to us, we belong to the land, and so when we belong to the land that means that we have to be in relationship with the land," she said.

"We also belong to the community, so the community is not separate from us, and so it's good to kind of celebrate this time and day and the beauty of this day."

Drita Prince lives nearby on Alexander Avenue with her kids and took her son Rodi to the ceremony.

Drita Prince and her son Rodi Prince at the Giizhigooweyaabikwe Park playground on Wednesday. (CBC)

"It's good to have everybody in the community coming together getting to know each other," she said. "It's good to have something close by within walking distance, a safe place for the kids and something for them to do."

Dana Connolly grew up on Alexander near Ellen Street a couple blocks away.

"When I look at a sign that has Anishinaabemowin, I feel like I am represented as an Indigenous woman, as an Anishinaabe woman, I feel like I belong here," said Connolly. "Our people have been here since time immemorial and so having a space carved out in the inner city with our languages, with our words, makes it feel like home."