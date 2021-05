Manitoba · Video

Get vaccinated, follow health rules, Pallister tells Manitobans

Saying 'the future's in our hands,' Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister encouraged people to get vaccinated and follow public health rules in order to end the third wave of COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

