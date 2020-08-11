2 more people charged in Portage la Prairie homicide investigation

Two more people have been arrested and charged in the death of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, a 27-year-old father whose remains were found in Portage la Prairie nearly two months ago.

Kyle Evan Sinkovits, 29, and Jonathan Bradley Narvey, 25, both from Winnipeg, were charged with first-degree murder at the end of July.

RCMP said today that two more people have been arrested. Investigators are expected to provide more information at a news conference at noon.

The remains of Reimer-Wiebe were found June 24 on Baker Street in the Manitoba city, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg. But four days earlier, there was a fire at an address in Winnipeg's North End that later became part of the investigation.

The home on Alfred Avenue, between Salter and Aikins streets, was torn down after the fire for safety reasons. RCMP said last month they believe the fire was the result of arson and they were confident there was evidence in the wreckage that could help with the investigation.

RCMP investigated what remained of this house that burned down on Alfred Avenue between Salter and Aikins streets. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Reimer-Wiebe was originally from Bolivia. The father of three moved to Steinbach, Man., and was living in Winnipeg before his death.

Investigators learned he had regularly stayed at homeless shelters in Winnipeg.

Police weren't immediately able to identify his body when it was found in Portage la Prairie. Calls to the public for tips eventually helped RCMP determine it was Reimer-Wiebe.

RCMP also previously released pictures of people of interest they believed could have information about the death. They were inundated with more than 250 tips in two days.

Investigators believe his body was placed on Baker Street sometime early in the morning on June 20, the same day as the North End house fire and four days before he was found dead.

Sinkovits and Narvey, arrested July 29 and July 30, respectively, were also charged with forcible confinement and indignity to a dead human body. Sinkovits appeared in court July 31 and Narvey on Aug. 4. They remain in custody.

RCMP haven't yet said what charges have been laid in the two new arrests.