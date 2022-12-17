Winnipeg police charge man with manslaughter, 2 years after alleged Atlantic Avenue home invasion

A 21-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in a Winnipeg homicide that happened more than two years ago, police say.

Police had previously asked for anyone who lived near Atlantic Avenue in the city's North End to check their security cameras for footage that may help the investigation into the killing of Gerald Justin Hamelin.

The 42-year-old was found with serious injuries in a home on Atlantic near Powers Street on Oct. 11, 2020, at 7:24 a.m. He was taken in critical condition to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said on Friday the homicide unit was able to identify a suspect with help from the forensic identification section. The man was located in Winnipeg's Chalmers area and taken into custody on Thursday.

Payton Corydonlee Stagg is also charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house with intent, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Investigators believe Stagg knew Hamelin as a casual acquaintance and broke into his home, the release said. That's when police allege a confrontation happened and Hamelin was stabbed.