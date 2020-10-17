Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police looking for security camera footage that may help with murder investigation
Manitoba·New

Winnipeg police looking for security camera footage that may help with murder investigation

Winnipeg police are asking people who live near Atlantic Avenue to check with security cameras for footage that may help in a murder investigation. 

Police asking people living on Atlantic Avenue to check doorbell cams, security systems

CBC News ·
Police investigate a homicide on Atlantic Avenue Oct. 11. They are looking for security footage from residences and businesses along Atlantic Avenue between Salter and Powers streets that may assist in the investigation. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Winnipeg police are asking people who live near Atlantic Avenue to check with security cameras for footage that may help in a murder investigation. 

Gerald Justin Hamelin, 42, was killed on Oct. 11 at a home on Atlantic Avenue, near Powers Street. Police were called to the home around 7:24 a.m. 

Investigators are asking people in the surrounding blocks near the intersection to check their residential security cameras, doorbell cameras, and business security systems for footage.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now