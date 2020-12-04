George Heshka, longtime principal at Winnipeg's Sisler High, dies weeks after arbitrator OK's return to work

One of Winnipeg's most well-known educators died Thursday, just weeks after an arbitrator ruled that he could return to work following a suspension last November.

George Heshka, who had been principal of Sisler High School for 40 years, had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this month. He was 87.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Winnipeg School Division expressed sympathy for Heshka's family and called him "a valuable administrator and colleague."

"His commitment to the profession and the school was demonstrated in his years of leadership," the statement said.

However, controversy surrounded the last months of his career, when he was suspended over allegations he created a toxic workplace and tampered with exams.

Heshka had been on medical leave since September, but was cleared to return in November. Before returning to work, some staff members at the school came forward with concerns about some of Heshka's practices.

Heshka had been suspended last November over allegations of exam tampering and creating a toxic work environment. An arbitrator ruled on March 9 that he should be reinstated while the complaints were being investigated, but he died before he could return to work. (University of Winnipeg)

Staff members alleged that some students were allowed to take school exams rather than provincial ones, so as not to affect the school's average grades.

They also complained that some staff were allowed to bring dogs into the school, contrary to division policy, and they raised concerns that another staff member had been allowed to work split shifts, outside of the collective agreement.

Notes from a meeting between Winnipeg School Division superintendent of education Celia Caetano-Gomes and three vice-principals at the school refer to a culture of "fear and loyalty" at the school.

Heshka was told at a meeting on Nov. 16 that he was being suspended with pay.

In a decision dated March 9, an arbitrator determined that the school division hadn't done enough investigation or explored alternative solutions before suspending Heshka, and ruled that he should be reinstated as principal while the complaints were investigated.

Due to his poor health, however, Heshka was never able to return to work.

'He was a visionary'

Former colleagues remember Heshka as a dedicated principal and an innovator who pushed the boundaries of what educators should be.

Adrian Challis, who worked at Sisler from 1980 to 1984, said he and Heshka first walked into the school at the same time on the same day.

Challis acknowledged that Heshka was "controversial" but said he was one of the few educators he had great respect for.

"In my view, he was a visionary," said Challis.

"He was willing to take risks, think outside the box.… He was willing to allow me to do things that most other school principals probably would have frowned upon."

For example, Challis noticed that some Grade 7 and 8 students didn't do well in the shift from elementary grades, where they would work with one homeroom teacher for most subjects, to having multiple teachers for various subjects.

Heshka agreed to let Challis select a group of struggling students and teach them in four core subjects.

"If you were a student-centred teacher — meaning what was most important in your job was to educate those students — he supported you," Challis said.

"If you were not that kind of teacher, I would imagine that you might have locked horns with him."

Lord Nelson School principal Sandy Stevenson recalled Heshka as a calm and quiet person in her meetings with him, and someone who had the respect of those he worked with.

"He … [went] above and beyond, I think, to gather the best educators," she said, and empowered them "to do the best they can for their students."

Shaped the inner city

Tom Simms, co-director of the Community Education Development Association, knew Heshka through the association's involvement in inner-city development projects in the early 1970s.

Heshka was a central figure in the opposition to construction of a proposed freeway through the inner city. It would have connected Sherbrook Street to McGregor Street, bulldozing a significant portion of the community in the process, Simms said.

"Not only was he a powerful influence on students, but he shaped what the inner city looks like today."

Heshka received numerous awards for his work in Winnipeg's North End, including the Order of Manitoba and an honorary doctor of letters from the University of Winnipeg. (Winnipeg School Division)

Philanthropist Walter Schroeder worked with Heshka to develop scholarship, bursary and technology programs for students at Sisler.

Schroeder criticized the Winnipeg School Division for the way it handled the complaints against Heshka, and believes the stress of the suspension contributed to his death.

"Why would you take that principal, if you got … in fact, one of the best in Canada, and throw him under the bus like they did? It's unforgivable," he said.

Heshka received many awards and recognitions during his time at Sisler. The school was named by Maclean's magazine as one of the 10 best in Canada in 2004.

He was inducted into the Order of Manitoba and recognized by the University of Winnipeg with an honorary doctor of letters degree. In 2018, a park was dedicated in his name.

Schroeder says he hopes to nominate Heshka posthumously for the Order of Canada.