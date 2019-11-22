Winnipeg police search for 62-year-old man missing since early November
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a 62-year-old man who was reported last seen in early November.
George Brown was reported last seen earlier this month in St. James neighbourhood
George Brown was seen early this month in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood, police said in a news release.
He's described as five feet, nine inches, with a thin build.
Police are concerned about Brown's well-being.
Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.
