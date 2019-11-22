Winnipeg police search for 62-year-old man missing since early November

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a 62-year-old man who was reported last seen in early November.

George Brown was seen early this month in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood, police said in a news release.

He's described as five feet, nine inches, with a thin build.

Police are concerned about Brown's well-being.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.