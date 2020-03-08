Hockey superstars inspire next generation of girls at gender equality panel

Before she became an Olympic champion and one of the greatest hockey players in Canadian history, Sami Jo Small was a five-year-old girl in Winnipeg who simply wanted a chance to play.

She was the only girl on the ice when her parents first signed her up. Back then, in the early 1980s, it wasn't common or acceptable for a girl to play, she says.

Small was cut from boys' teams, not for a lack of skill but because she was a girl, she told a group of young girls and women at a panel on gender equality at Bell MTS Place Saturday, a day ahead of International Women's Day.

