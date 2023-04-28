Homeowners have options for getting rid of geese, Fort Whyte says after Forks staff remove nest, eggs

The return of warmer weather means migratory birds are flocking back to Manitoba, but some of them are settling in less than ideal places, forcing human inhabitants to make tough decisions about how to get rid of the unwelcome returnees.

Crews at The Forks in Winnipeg removed a goose nest and its eggs from a planter on Wednesday, which is illegal unless a permit is obtained — something the organization that manages the historic site says it did.

"Any work we do on site with respect to geese is always under permit," the Forks North Portage Partnership said in a statement to CBC News on Wednesday.

"We work with licensed companies to ensure we balance the protection of the public with the safety of the goose population."

Dean Denesiek, who noticed the nest at The Forks before it was removed, was sorry to see them go.

"We're in a park — if they're on the grass, great. If they're on the sidewalk, [then] walk around them," he told CBC News.

Geese flock back to Winnipeg Duration 2:16 Migratory birds are moving into Manitoba now that the weather's warming up. But some are settling in less-than-ideal locations forcing human inhabitants to make tough decisions. CBC's Emily Brass looks into how some Winnipeg parks are handling the influx.

Geese will be building their nests and laying eggs in the next few days, according to the group services manager at a Winnipeg environmental centre.

"They're feeling very territorial, mostly with other geese. However, we [can also] get in the way of that," Fort Whyte Alive's Barret Miller told CBC News.

He says geese usually aren't thrilled to be near humans either, but sometimes have no choice. More established couples of geese often take the best spots to build a nest, leaving younger couples to nest elsewhere.

"Most of the good real estate is occupied. And their numbers aren't going down, they're going up. So you end up with parking-lot geese, planter geese and rooftop geese."

Barret Miller, manager of Group Services at Fort Whyte Alive, says pointing at a territorial goose while making eye contact can help calm the bird down. (CBC)

Miller encourages people to "be the bigger goose" — for example, through eye contact or a pointed finger toward the territorial birds.

"It can be intimidating … but you can settle a lot of this before it even begins," said Miller.

However, sometimes our feathered friends just aren't great neighbours, he said.

"In any species, there are some that are just way too aggressive and way less understanding of others. There are those geese out there for whom it's not going to work."

'Give it space'

Letting a lawn grow long may help prevent geese from building their nests near a home, he said, since the birds will be fearful of predators finding their eggs.

If a person does want to remove a migratory bird's nest from their property, a permit has to be obtained from the Canadian Wildlife Service.

There's a long history of protecting the birds. International treaties between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to protect migratory birds date back to the beginning of the 20th century, said Miller. By mid-century, geese were at the brink of extinction, as overhunting and habitat loss had dire consequences, he said.

But their numbers have bounced back, which means Winnipeggers need to learn to live with geese.

If it's an option, Miller encourages anyone who finds a goose nest on their property to simply keep their distance.

"If you can give it space, that's always the best. Remember, it's only for a little bit."