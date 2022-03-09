Gas theft leaves daycare's vans in park

Record-setting prices at the fuel pump are likely behind an unusual, inconvenient and potentially catastrophic crime at a Windsor Park daycare on the weekend.

One or more thieves drilled into the gas tanks of three vans at Little People's Place on Cottonwood Road, made off with the liquid gold and left 85 tots without their usual rides to and from the facility for an indeterminate period of time.

