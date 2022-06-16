NDP promises to tank gas tax if it forms next Manitoba government

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says his party will eliminate the provincial gas tax if it wins the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Manitobans are currently charged 14 cents per litre in provincial fuel taxes.

Other provinces have suspended gas taxes to make life more affordable for families, Kinew said Monday at an event in Winnipeg.

He blasted the present Progressive Conservative government for "playing games with Ottawa" by railing against the federal carbon tax, "yet there is a provincial tax that they've been charging you."

The PCs say the federal government should take action to make gasoline prices more affordable, "and yet they keep taxing you, each and every day, at the pump," Kinew said.

"No more games. No more political games."

NDP Leader Wab Kinew announces his party will cut the Manitoba provincial gas tax if it is elected on Oct. 3. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The cut wouldn't be permanent, though. Kinew said it will remain in place "so long as inflation remains high."

Kinew said he's budgeted $165 million to cover the gas-tax cut for an estimated six-month period. Should the cut be required for a longer period, the cost would increase, but he said his party is prepared to extend it.

He's spoken with business leaders in the province, and there is optimism that inflation will start backsliding in the new year, Kinew said.

"But our point is that Manitobans need help right now."

An NDP government would also hold gas companies accountable by bringing in new regulations on the price of gasoline to stop anti-competitive behaviour, he said.

"Every single long weekend the gas prices go up without fail. You could set your clock to it, how predictable this is. Is it because the oil prices have gone up? No," he said.

The Public Utilities Board would be granted new powers to review, investigate and regulate retail gasoline prices in Manitoba "and it would ensure that these arbitrary increases in price … are prevented."

Other provinces, primarily east of Manitoba, are already taking similar measures, Kinew said.

"Basically what happens is the regulator … sets a maximum range for what can be charged at the pump, so that's what we'd be looking to bring in here," he said.

"What it would mean, over the course of a year as the wholesale oil prices fluctuate, there's stability for the consumer."

Pressed about whether he believes fuel companies are conducting unfair business practices, Kinew said "we will never find a smoking gun to prove that, but I think we all see what happens. When you see the price of oil maintain a steady rate but gas price at the pump spikes before a long weekend, the free market is failing you."

Kinew was also asked about what level of inflation he would consider acceptable, prompting him to reimplement the tax.

"That's something we're going to work on with economic leaders and Manitobans," he said. The target rate for inflation is typically one to three per cent, he said.

Manitoba's consumer price index rose 3.4 per cent in May 2023, which is down 2.1 points from the April 2023 increase, said a report released by the province earlier this year.

The May increase is the lowest monthly one since June 2021, when the rate was 2.9 per cent.

Asked if he would bring the tax back if the inflation rate dropped below three per cent, Kinew said, "I think we'd have to look at what's going on with interest rates, too."