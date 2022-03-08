Gas prices in Manitoba shatter records for second time in less than a week

The cost to fill up a tank of gasoline hit a new record high in Manitoba Monday for the second time in less than a week as fuel prices across the country continue to soar.

The average recorded in Manitoba Monday was 165.1 cents per litre according to GasBuddy.com data, though CBC News observed some gas stations with prices as high as 189.9 cents per litre.

That's only five days after fuel prices in the province shattered a previous record, when the average price of a litre of gasoline in Manitoba rose to 150.2 cents per litre last Thursday.

Last week, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned that prices could go up another 10 cents a litre, or even as much as 25 cents.

Experts have said these sky-high prices are being driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to supply disruptions from one of the world's largest oil producers.