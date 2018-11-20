Gas prices dip below $1 in Winnipeg

Winnipeggers are getting a late Halloween treat at the gas pumps.

Prices have slipped below $1 per litre for the first time since February, sitting at 99.4 cents at many stations but as low as 96.4 cents at a handful of others.

The pump price steadily climbed through the year after being around the same mark in mid-February. They hovered above $1.20 through most of the spring and summer, peaking near $1.30 in July.

Some stations were still posting prices higher than $1 on Tuesday morning but there are better deals to be had.