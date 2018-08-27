Skip to Main Content
Houses temporarily evacuated after gas leak on Troy Avenue

A gas leak forced the evacuation of more than two dozen homes on Troy Avenue and Mountain Avenue on Monday.

Contractor accidentally severed gas line

Manitoba Hydro workers repair a gas leak on Troy Avenue. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

A gas leak forced the evacuation of more than two dozen homes on Troy Avenue and Mountain Avenue, in Winnipeg's North End, on Monday.

After a contractor accidentally cut a gas service line around 9 a.m., six homes on Troy Avenue and 22 homes on Mountain Avenue were evacuated for precautionary reasons.

Manitoba Hydro crews finished repairs around 1 p.m. and began letting residents back into their homes.

