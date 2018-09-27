Skip to Main Content
Natural gas blows into air after crew hits pipe in Polo Park area

Manitoba Hydro is working to seal off a gas leak in one of Winnipeg's largest shopping districts.
A construction worker hit a pipe around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, causing natural gas to blow into the air near Polo Park mall. (John Einarson/CBC)

A construction worker hit a pipe around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, causing the natural gas to blow into the air, the public utility said.

The incident happened around Empress Street north of Portage Avenue, close to Polo Park mall.

Fire crews are on the scene but no buildings have been evacuated.

