Updated

Gas leak forces evacuation of buildings at Winnipeg's Portage and Main

A gas leak in downtown Winnipeg has prompted the evacuation of several buildings, an underground mall and one side of a city block near Portage Avenue and Main Street.

Manitoba Hydro tweets gas shut off shortly after 1:30 p.m.; city says contractor hit pipe around 11:30 a.m.

CBC News ·
Emergency vehicles park near a gas leak at Portage and Main in Winnipeg. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Manitoba Hydro said a contractor working on Fort Street inadvertently hit an underground pipe. A news release from the City of Winnipeg said the leak started around 11:30 a.m.

Emergency crews evacuated 360 Main (the 17-storey Royal Bank Building), 220 Portage (30 storeys), the Winnipeg Square underground mall and the entire west side of Fort Street between Graham Avenue and Portage, the city said.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Manitoba Hydro tweeted the gas had been shut off and repairs to the damaged pipe were set to begin shortly.

"We do know that gas is venting to the atmosphere, which is a good thing," said Scott Powell, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro.

"When gas is venting to the atmosphere, it disperses very rapidly, and it's not migrating underground to surrounding buildings."

Fort Street is closed as Hydro completes repairs, the utility said.

Emergency crews line Portage Avenue as Manitoba Hydro investigates the gas leak. (Submitted by Jon Millions)
