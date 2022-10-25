Annual gas bill to increase $100 for typical Centra Gas residential customer

Typical Centra Gas residential customers will have their annual gas bills balloon $100 a year after the Manitoba Public Utilities Board approved an increase in the gas commodity rate.

The gas commodity rate applicable to the majority of customers will increase to 23.96 cents per cubic metre on Nov. 1, which is more than 20 per cent higher than the current rate, 19.77 cents per cubic metre, which took effect Aug. 1.

The effect of the rate change for a typical residential customer will be an annual bill increase of $100 per year, or an 11.5 per cent increase when combined with other fees on Centra Gas bills, the board said.

The gas commodity rate is the cost of natural gas provided by Centra Gas or independent gas marketers or brokers.

The increase is due to an increase in the market price of natural gas.

Centra Gas, a subsidiary of Manitoba Hydro, does not make a profit on gas commodity sales, and the rate is a pass-through cost for Centra, meaning they charge customers only what Centra pays.

Customers with fixed-term fixed-price contracts are not affected by the rate change.

The board said it is in the public interest that certain specific information in Centra's application to increase the rate be kept confidence.