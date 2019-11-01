Garven Road intersection where man died last week to get safety upgrade

Safety improvements are on the way for a notoriously dangerous highway intersection where a 24-year-old died last week.

The Manitoba government is set to announce the upgrades at Garven Road and Highway 206, just north of Winnipeg, at a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday.

Dan Wischnewski, who narrowly survived a crash at that intersection in May and immediately started calling for changes, will be at the announcement alongside government officials, including Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

The government installed rumble strips in the pavement and installed lights over the stop sign but it wasn't enough, said Wischnewski, who reiterated his safety call after the 24-year-old's death on Oct. 22.

An 18-year-old woman who was in the other vehicle involved in last week's crash was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"When you have a history of major accidents at one particular spot where there's severe accidents and deaths, you have to do something. You can't just wait," Wischnewski said last week.

Safety upgrades are coming for Garven Road and Highway 206, just north of Winnipeg. (Google Maps)

The crossroads has been the site of eight collisions in the last three years, including the Oct. 22 fatality, RCMP said.

There were two collisions in which serious injuries were sustained and five crashes involving minor injury or property damage, RCMP said.

Wischnewski wrote the infrastructure minister a letter after last week's fatality — and posted it on social media — urging changes.

"It is absolutely critical action is taken immediately before another life is lost," Wischnewski's letter said. "I am not a traffic safety expert, but what I do know is what we have now is not working."

Thursday's announcement comes three days after Schuler said big changes are also coming to a south Winnipeg intersection where a 19-year-old man died in a crash on Oct. 25.

The man's vehicle was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck on the Perimeter Highway at Brady Road. The impact pushed his car into another large truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene

By fall 2020, Brady Road is expected to be disconnected from the Perimeter Highway and linked to Waverley Street with a side road, Schuler said.

That change is part of a set of upgrades to the south Perimeter Highway the province announced last year.