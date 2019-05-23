RCMP to release details of sex abuse investigation with multiple victims in Garden Hill

RCMP will release details today about an investigation involving multiple victims of alleged sexual and physical abuse in Garden Hill First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP will hold a news conference at their headquarters in Winnipeg at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Supt. Michael Koppang, in charge of RCMP major crimes services, will provide more information about the investigation, a media advisory says.

No other details have been released.

Garden Hill First Nation is a fly-in community 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

