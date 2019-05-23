RCMP to release details of sex abuse investigation with multiple victims in Garden Hill
Manitoba RCMP will hold a news conference today at 1:30 p.m. CT about an investigation into alleged sexual and physical abuse of multiple victims in Garden Hill First Nation.
Head of RCMP major crimes services scheduled to provide more information at 1:30 p.m. CT
RCMP will release details today about an investigation involving multiple victims of alleged sexual and physical abuse in Garden Hill First Nation.
Manitoba RCMP will hold a news conference at their headquarters in Winnipeg at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Supt. Michael Koppang, in charge of RCMP major crimes services, will provide more information about the investigation, a media advisory says.
No other details have been released.
Garden Hill First Nation is a fly-in community 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
More from CBC Manitoba: