RCMP to release details of sex abuse investigation with multiple victims in Garden Hill
Manitoba

RCMP to release details of sex abuse investigation with multiple victims in Garden Hill

Manitoba RCMP will hold a news conference today at 1:30 p.m. CT about an investigation into alleged sexual and physical abuse of multiple victims in Garden Hill First Nation.

Head of RCMP major crimes services scheduled to provide more information at 1:30 p.m. CT

CBC News ·
Supt. Michael Koppang will provide more information at 1:30 p.m., a media advisory says. (CBC)

RCMP will release details today about an investigation involving multiple victims of alleged sexual and physical abuse in Garden Hill First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP will hold a news conference at their headquarters in Winnipeg at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Supt. Michael Koppang, in charge of RCMP major crimes services, will provide more information about the investigation, a media advisory says. 

No other details have been released.

Garden Hill First Nation is a fly-in community 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

