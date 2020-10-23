Woman, 35, arrested after homicide in Garden Hill: Manitoba RCMP

Police have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide in the Island Lake community of Garden Hill.

Manitoba RCMP received a report around 2:45 a.m. Friday about an unconscious man with serious injuries on a roadway in the First Nations community, 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The man was taken to the community's nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are treating the death as a homicide, and have arrested a 35-year-old woman, a news release said. No charges have been announced yet.

RCMP have not released the name of the victim or the woman arrested.

