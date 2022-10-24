4 charged in connection with homicide in Garden Hill First Nation, Man.

A man has been charged with second-degree murder and three others were charged as accessories after the fact in connection with the death of a man in Garden Hill First Nation last week.

The 40-year-old man was found dead in the water on Thursday evening, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Police arrested four men, age 19 to 36, all from Garden Hill.

Terry Monias, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, while the other three — a 19-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 36-year-old — are charged with accessory after the fact.

Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate.

