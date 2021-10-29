Woman found dead in house after fire on Garden Hill First Nation, RCMP say

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a house fire on Garden Hill First Nation Thursday afternoon, RCMP say.

Mounties from Island Lake responded to the fire at 4:35 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Friday morning.

By the time officers arrived, the fire department had put out the blaze. The woman's body was found inside the house, the release said.

Island Lake RCMP, forensic identification services and the office of the fire commissioner are investigating.

Garden Hill First Nation is about 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

