Garden Hill sex abuse victims, families need long-term help, First Nations leaders agree

The chief of a remote Manitoba First Nation says he's hoping to bring in more resources to support victims and families, after three people were charged in connection with the physical and sexual abuse of 17 children.

RCMP announced in a news conference Thursday that two men, 21 and 20, face multiple charges of sexual assault offences against children. One of them, Paul Bruce Harper, had access to a foster home in the fly-in community 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The foster mother at the home, Lucy Harper, 66, was also charged with perjury and two counts under the Child and Family Services Act, including a count of failure to report a child in need of protection and one of failure to provide for a child in need of protection.

Supt. Michael Koppang, who heads Manitoba RCMP's major crimes division, said the initial investigation began when three sexual assaults were reported in the area.

In total, police identified a total of 150 possible victims, who were interviewed or assessed. Police say they found a total of 17 victims who were abused between 2011 and 2017.

The children were between the ages of three and 15 at the time of the alleged abuse, police said.

Chief Dino Flett of Garden Hill First Nation declined to do a full interview Thursday. But he told CBC News he's looking to bring in additional support to help the victims and their families.

RCMP victim services are available in the community, Koppang said Thursday. Support services have also been offered from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

Cora Morgan, First Nations Family Advocate with the assembly, said the remote community needs resources that will stay in place long-term, not just short-term support in the wake of tragedies.

"When we think about how under-resourced our First Nation communities are, I mean, the priority of our grand chief was to make sure that … the victims have the best support and culturally appropriate supports available to them," she said.

"We've seen other tragedies in other First Nations and, you know, these are lasting effects for many of those community members. And it can't be just, we'll flood the community with support for a week or two and then leave."

Barriers to services for remote communities

Nicole Chammartin, executive director of Winnipeg-based Klinic Community Health and the Sexuality Education Resource Centre, said it can be more difficult to get services in remote areas.

"I imagine, like anything in a remote community, that it can be harder to access support services," she said.

"And when you're in any small community, there is more of a potential that people who are experiencing things will know each other. That creates more challenges, in terms of reporting and accessing supports and all of those things."

The RCMP has partnered with Klinic to offer third-party reporting of sexual assaults, so victims can remain anonymous as they work with counselors to determine the best way forward.

Geographical and jurisdictional barriers to treatment options in rural and northern Manitoba First Nations were called out a year ago in the Virgo report, a review of mental health care and addictions treatment in the province. At the time, the province said it would roll out an implementation plan based on the report in fall 2018.

The report found a pressing need for more treatment for Indigenous youth that is trauma-informed and culturally relevant. Indigenous communities, women and youth are among those most affected by gaps in the addictions treatment system, the report says.

Daphne Penrose, the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth, raised the issue again in her report on Tina Fontaine's death. Penrose said many of the same barriers that meant the teen got little support before she died are still in place.

On Thursday, Penrose said she couldn't say for sure if her office would investigate the cases of the 17 victims identified by RCMP in the Garden Hill case. Her office wouldn't be able to start the investigation until 30 days after the accused had been sentenced.

"We can gather some information about who the victims are so far, whether they're in care or not, that kind of stuff," she said. "We can't start our investigation, but we can figure out whether or not we're going to do one."

Morgan said she wants to see investment into culturally appropriate supports for communities

"There has to be ongoing mechanisms in the community for that healing to happen," she said. "Long-term solutions, and mechanisms of advocacy in our First Nation communities to be able to … have matters dealt with more immediately."

Concerted effort between governments, organizations: Grand Chief

Arlen Dumas, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba of Chiefs, said he wants to see a concerted effort from various support organizations to make sure victims in Garden Hill have what they need.

"We really need to make a concerted effort to ensure that we direct all the resources possible," he said. "At the moment, this will be a hot topic issue, everybody will gather and we will provide service. But then everybody leaves."

Garrison Settee, Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc., echoed Dumas's concerns.

"A tragedy of this magnitude requires an effort by the governments that we work with and also the organizations that we work with."

The RCMP has issued a plea for any other victims to come forward to police. If they choose to remain anonymous, they can contact Klinic's 24-hour Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 1-888-292-7565.