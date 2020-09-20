COVID-19 cases reported at Winnipeg and Brandon schools

Public health officials reported two COVID-19 exposures at schools on Sunday evening — one at Meadows School in Brandon, the other at Garden City Collegiate in Winnipeg.

A person who was in a school portable at Meadows School on Tuesday and Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter to parents from Marc Casavant, the superintendent of the Brandon School Division.

Staff and students who were in the same room as this person are considered close contacts and must self-isolate, according to the letter.

The class will transition to remote learning staring on Monday until at least Oct. 1.

Casavant didn't say if the person with COVID-19 is a student or staff-member, but did say the case wasn't acquired at school.

Meanwhile, a Grade 11 student at Winnipeg's Garden City Collegiate tested positive for COVID-19.

They were at the school between Monday and Wednesday, according to a letter from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to parents.

The risk of exposure is deemed to be low, the letter says.

There are no close contacts in the classrooms and no one is required to self-isolate.

Both schools have closed off the areas where the people who tested positive were, and they are being thoroughly cleaned.

They're both open for regular classes on Monday.