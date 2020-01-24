Power mostly restored after garbage truck hits downtown Winnipeg power lines

About 1,500 Manitoba Hydro customers were in the dark for part of Friday morning after a garbage truck took down power lines near Health Sciences Centre in downtown Winnipeg.

The outage started shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Juno Street and Bannatyne Avenue, Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said. It was restored to most customers just before 9 a.m.

Manitoba Hydro crews are assessing the damage and making repairs, but the situation could have been much worse, Owen said.

"It could've been fatal. Someone could've been electrocuted," he said

A number of traffic lights also went out in the downtown area.

We’re responding to an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> in central <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> affecting approximately 1,500 customers. Cause is a garbage truck contacting overhead lines. No estimate for restoration yet, but if you’re out of power, please report it at <a href="https://t.co/pe43z1UW0V">https://t.co/pe43z1UW0V</a>. —@manitobahydro

The City of Winnipeg's transportation management centre tweeted that a number of intersections along Isabel, Ellen and Hargrave streets were affected.

Manitoba Hydro crews repair power lines that were downed by a garbage truck early Friday morning. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The city advised drivers to drive with caution and treat those intersections as four-way stops.

Owen said this is the second time this week that a large vehicle damaged Hydro property and caused widespread outages.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted earlier this week that snow removal equipment had hit a hydro pole on Wabasha Street in Transcona, causing a temporary outage.

Yesterday we took an emergency outage in Transcona to replace a broken pole on Wabasha Street. We said the pole was damaged by snow removal equipment. We now know when our first truck arrived the snow removal equipment, likely a front-end loader, had left. <a href="https://t.co/jacmlRFbYv">pic.twitter.com/jacmlRFbYv</a> —@manitobahydro

These are dangerous situations for the operators of the vehicles but also for people in the area, Owen said.

"All we need you to do is to take that extra moment to think about what you're doing if you're operating a vehicle around our power lines and certainly around our natural gas equipment."