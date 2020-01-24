Skip to Main Content
Power mostly restored after garbage truck hits downtown Winnipeg power lines
About 1,500 Manitoba Hydro customers were in the dark for part of Friday morning after a garbage truck took down power lines near Health Sciences Centre in downtown Winnipeg.

2nd outage this week caused by large vehicle hitting hydro equipment

Rachel Bergen · CBC News ·
Manitoba Hydro crews work to repair damage after a garbage took down power lines in the back lane of Juno Street and Bannatyne Avenue. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The outage started shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Juno Street and Bannatyne Avenue, Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said. It was restored to most customers just before 9 a.m.

Manitoba Hydro crews are assessing the damage and making repairs, but the situation could have been much worse, Owen said.

"It could've been fatal. Someone could've been electrocuted," he said 

A number of traffic lights also went out in the downtown area.

The City of Winnipeg's transportation management centre tweeted that a number of intersections along Isabel, Ellen and Hargrave streets were affected.

Manitoba Hydro crews repair power lines that were downed by a garbage truck early Friday morning. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The city advised drivers to drive with caution and treat those intersections as four-way stops.

Owen said this is the second time this week that a large vehicle damaged Hydro property and caused widespread outages.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted earlier this week that snow removal equipment had hit a hydro pole on Wabasha Street in Transcona, causing a temporary outage.

These are dangerous situations for the operators of the vehicles but also for people in the area, Owen said.

"All we need you to do is to take that extra moment to think about what you're doing if you're operating a vehicle around our power lines and certainly around our natural gas equipment."

