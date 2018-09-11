'Long live Garbage Hill': Support brews to bring back Hollywood-esque Garbage Hill sign

Though it came down as quickly as it went up, there seems to be a movement growing to bring back the Hollywood-esque sign that was erected on Garbage Hill.

For a short while, a "Garbage Hill" sign was up at Westview Park in the Polo Park area, with big white letters like the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. It's believed someone put the sign up sometime Sunday.

But on Monday, city workers took it off the hill in the park that's better-known as Garbage Hill because it was a dump from 1875 until it closed in 1948.

The sign is now getting a wave of support on social media, with even Mayor Brian Bowman tweeting about it Tuesday.

Long live Garbage Hill. Our Hollywood mountain on the prairies. I’m with Winnipeggers who want the Garbage Hill sign back provided City processes are respected. —@Mayor_Bowman

"I just thought it was fun," Bowman told reporters, adding that he encourages whoever was responsible for the sign to come forward.

"Look, I'm not sure who put it up. But if they want to reach out to the city, I'd encourage them to do so, and if they want to work through the processes, then I'll certainly do what I can to help."

On Monday, a city spokesperson said the sign went up without the city's approval, so it was removed by parks staff.

Bowman said he suspects city staff were just doing their jobs. He said he only learned about the sign Monday night, after it had already been taken down.

Many people posted photos of themselves in front of the sign while it was still up.

And when it came down, they took to social media to express their dismay and ask for it to come back.

Bring back the Garbage Hill sign! <a href="https://t.co/DWygFURwwb">https://t.co/DWygFURwwb</a> —@TheWpgChamber Why did they take the sign down?!?! It was awesome! 💔 😭 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GarbageHill?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GarbageHill</a> <a href="https://t.co/HeJNb5xgbz">pic.twitter.com/HeJNb5xgbz</a> —@NatalieLam25 I can’t stop thinking about the garbage hill sign <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/garbagehillsignformayor2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#garbagehillsignformayor2018</a> —@kaileykroeker

Winnipeg artist Cliff Eyland says he loved the sign, and the local art world is now buzzing over who could have made it.

"It's a wonderful gesture of public generosity to do a work like that. It's also an acknowledgment that everybody in town calls that hill Garbage Hill," he said.

It was shocking that city officials rushed to take it down, he said.

"I'm astonished that the city can react so quickly to a prank like this and let so many other things slide," he said.

It's probably only a matter of time before the artist responsible for the sign comes forward, Eyland said.

With files from Meghan Ketcheson