Garbage Hill sign wouldn't have survived rain, city says

The "Garbage Hill" sign removed from Westview Park likely wouldn't have withstood the first heavy rain, city staff say.

The short-lived sign removed by city parks crews Monday was made using drywall, Winnipeg communications manager David Driedger said Wednesday.

"The sign was constructed with two two-by-fours mounted into the ground, and the frame was constructed of one-by-one scrap wood," he said in an email. "The letters were constructed with drywall."

Winnipeg residents and politicians alike have been clamouring for the return of the sign since it was removed from the park, commonly known as Garbage Hill because it was built on a former dump.

The artist responsible for the work has been overwhelmed by the response, fellow artist Cliff Eyland told CBC News. He wouldn't reveal the identity of the artist.