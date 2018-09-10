Skip to Main Content
Hollywood-esque Garbage Hill sign removed as suddenly as it appeared
For a few hours, Garbage Hill looked a lot like Hollywood.
On Sunday, people spotted this sign on Garbage Hill. By Monday afternoon it was gone. (Submitted by Ivy Infortuno)

Someone erected a sign, in big white letters just like the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, on the popular Polo Park area outlook, sometime Sunday. 

But by Monday afternoon, it was gone. 
The Garbage Hill sign is in the bucket of this front end loader. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"The City was made aware of the sign, which was not installed with the City's approval. The sign is being removed by Parks staff today," a spokesperson said in an email Monday afternoon. 

Made former landfill cute

Ivy Infortuno and her husband saw the sign on social media on Sunday and hurried down to pose next to it.

Infortuno said the sign was "cute," and thought it added a special flair to the popular park. 

Technically called Westview Park, Garbage Hill is one of 16 old landfills in the city converted in to parks. Its history as a garbage pile dates back to 1875.

"It gives the [park] a different kind of look," Infortuno said in a Twitter message. 

The tear-down sparked an outcry on Twitter of Winnipeggers who liked the sign or wanted quick action on other city issues. 

In recent years, the park has been a flashpoint between joggers and dog owners, both laying claim to the hill. In 2017 it was the site of a large tent city, which was also removed quickly. 

