Man attacked by off-leash dogs calls for better signage at Winnipeg's Garbage Hill

A Winnipeg man who was attacked by three off-leash dogs at Garbage Hill says the area needs better signage for dog owners.

Michael Bennett was doing his routine run with his walking poles on Thursday morning, when he says a large dog ran up to him and bit his right forearm. Before he knew it, another one came and tried to bite his other arm.

"I had one dog here, trying to shake it off and with my hiking pole. I was trying to bat the other dog away and there was a third dog that was circling, just trying to get into the action," he said.

Bennett said he was scared for his life and his body was in shock. But he was more surprised at the reaction of the dogs' owner, who emerged after he was attacked.

"My arm was gushing blood and I said, 'Look! Look!' But she just wanted to get her dog under control, which she didn't," Bennett said.

Bennett said he followed her out into the parking lot, trying to get her name, but she kept telling him to stand back so she could get her dogs into her truck.

"She got the dogs back in the truck eventually and then she got in the truck, closed down the door and she wouldn't communicate with me," he said.

Bennett says he has a total of four bites from the attack. (Submitted by Michael Bennett)

Bennett said the dog owner wanted to leave the parking lot as quickly as possible.

He tried blocking her truck from exiting the lot with his poles and started yelling for assistance.

He said that's when two other women noticed and came to help him.

Bennett said he didn't have a cellphone with him, but the women who helped him were able to take a photo of the truck's licence plate.

"At no point did this woman ask about my well-being. At no point did she ask if I was alone. At no point did she ask if I was in shock — which I was," said Bennett.

The City of Winnipeg's animal services department says it knows about the incident and is investigating.

Calls for clearer signs

Bennett said his wife later took him to the emergency room. He had four bites on his arm, and says doctors told him to stay home and watch for signs of rabies.

"The pain is throbbing. I'm on antibiotics, I can't make a fist. But after all of this, as bad as it was, I'm relieved it wasn't a child," he said.

The City of Winnipeg's website says Westview Park — better known as Garbage Hill — is an off-leash dog area, but also notes it's a multi-use park. The website also says aggressive dogs are not allowed in off-leash areas, and all dogs must be under voice control by their owners in off-leash areas.

But Bennett said it's unclear whether all parts of Garbage Hill are included in the off-leash area.

"What part of the park is off-leash? Is it the whole park? I think we need to have some clear signage for everyone," he said.

Bennett said he plans to write to Cindy Gilroy, the city councillor for the area, for clarification.

"If it was someone more vulnerable … it would have been more horrific than it already was," he said.