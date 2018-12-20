New, improved Garbage Hill sign goes up permanently in Winnipeg

It's back … and better.

A permanent version of Winnipeg's Garbage Hill sign, styled after the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles — though much smaller than the 45-foot-tall California letters — was unveiled Thursday morning.

Built of aluminum composite panels, with letters sheeted in white reflective vinyl, the sign measures three feet tall by 20 feet long, city officials say.

It has been set up on the east-facing side of the hill, looking toward the downtown skyline.

People who spotted the original Garbage Hill sign posted images on social media but its popularity was short lived. The city removed it a day later. (Submitted by Ivy Infortuno)

The original sign was erected anonymously on Sept. 9 on the same side of the former landfill mound, now known as Westview Park, in the Polo Park area.

It immediately became a sensation on social media and was used as a photo backdrop by many who went to see it.

But city crews rolled in with machinery the following day and dismantled it because it did not have official approval — and wasn't built to last.

The Garbage Hill sign, seen here still covered before the Thursday unveiling, is on a slope facing the downtown skyline. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The frame was constructed of one-by-one scrap wood and the letters were made out of drywall, which softens and crumbles when exposed to water.

The identity of the artist who created it was never made public.

One of those who lauded the sign was Mayor Brian Bowman and shortly after it was taken down, he said he was willing to talk to the person who created it and get the process going to make a more permanent, and approved, version.

​Bowman took part in Thursday's official unveiling of the new sign, along with Shane Storie, president of SRS Signs and Service, which built and donated it.

The sign is a nod to the more common nickname for the park, which was a landfill from 1875 until 1948, and is now a popular space for dog walkers, joggers and in the winter, tobogganing​.

Winnipeg artist Cliff Eyland, who knows the identity of the original sign's creator, said he hopes the person will eventually come forward and get the credit he deserves.

"It's a very shy person who doesn't want his name mentioned," Eyland said.

"He's part of the graffiti art community, so he's used to that [working under the radar]."

He wasn't devastated when the original sign was removed, Eyland said, because that type of artist is used to putting things up secretively and expecting them to come down.

"It's part of a local underground culture and maybe he wants to keep it private."

Either way, Eyland believes the sign will be embraced by Winnipeggers and initiate a trend toward "more vernacular naming — naming of things as how they're actually known by people.

"The real names of things."