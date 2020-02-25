Deer found with broken trash can lid around neck

There's a deer somewhere in Winnipeg who's finding it much easier to run between trees.

But it likely has a much chillier neck.

Conservation officers in the city were called on Sunday to help a deer with its head stuck through a broken plastic garbage can lid.

Thanks to tips from the public, officers tracked the deer to an area in the Southdale neighbourhood and safely immobilized it. They then cut the lid free.

The deer was not injured by the lid but the rough edges had rubbed the animal's fur down to bare skin around the neck.

The Manitoba Government posted on social media about the rescue and urged anyone who sees injured wildlife to call 1-800-782-0076, or check its website for more information.