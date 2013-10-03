Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Garage sales banned, no visitors allowed at campsites in Manitoba

Manitobans wanting to clear out some unwanted belongings through a garage sale might want to hold off for a while, or risk clearing out their wallet.

Current public health orders forbid visitation on private property in Manitoba

Darren Bernhardt · CBC News ·
Garage sales are an extremely popular activity in Manitoba but those unwanted items will need to stay in storage a while longer yet.

Under current COVID-19 public health orders, garage sales are a big no-no and could cost the host $1,296 — the amount an individual can be fined for violating restrictions.

Public health orders that came into effect Wednesday include a ban on gatherings on private property.

"These orders are in effect until after the long weekend, and so we need Manitobans to delay any garage sales at this time," Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, said on Monday.

WATCH | Dr. Brent Roussin reminds Manitobans that garage sales are not allowed:

Dr. Roussin reminds Manitobans garage sales are not allowed under current public health orders

CBC News Manitoba

3 hours ago
0:33
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said although garage sales are very popular in the province, they should be delayed until the current public health orders expire. 0:33

Something else that might surprise people are that campsites are considered private residences for the time people rent them.

So the same rules apply to those as your own backyard — no guests, said Roussin.

"Only people in your household [are] allowed there. There aren't any visitors from outside your household allowed," he said.

Roussin made the comments after announcing the province's COVID-19 case count soared by 110 per cent from March to April, and is continuing with that orbit in May.

"We're seeing concerning numbers right now. We're seeing a concerning trajectory going up in essentially every indicator," Roussin said, urging everyone to reduce the number of contacts they have.

"And the best way to do that is to stay home as much as possible."

If camping is on the agenda, consider that site your home for the time being.

"To address this third wave, we need all Manitobans to do their part," Roussin said.

