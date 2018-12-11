1 man killed in Riding Mountain West house fire, 2 others escape blaze: Manitoba RCMP

Two men escaped a fire at a home in western Manitoba over the weekend that left a 29-year-old man dead.

Emergency crews arrived around 1 p.m. CT Sunday at a property 10 kilometres north of Inglis, in the rural municipality of Riding Mountain West, after reports of a fire.

Two men, ages 74 and 43, escaped the home. The 29-year-old man was later found dead in the garage, which was fully ablaze when fire crews arrived, RCMP said.

RCMP said the death and fire don't appear to be criminal in nature. The investigation continues.

Inglis is 314 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

More from CBC Manitoba: