Garage destroyed after early morning fire in north Winnipeg

A garage and a car that was inside it were destroyed after a fire broke out in Winnipeg’s Kildonan Drive neighbourhood early Sunday morning.
Crews responded just after 4 a.m. Sunday, got blaze under control within about 40 minutes, city says
Crews from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the blaze on Hazel Dell Avenue around 4:08 a.m., a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said in an email later Sunday.
Crews started an offensive attack and got the fire under control within about 40 minutes, the spokesperson said.
Fences around the house, which is near Woodvale Street, were also seriously damaged. The area around the garage was still cordoned off with yellow caution tape later in the day.
No injuries were reported.
