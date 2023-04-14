Person found dead inside Winnipeg garage after fire

Firefighters found a dead person while fighting a garage fire in the North End on Friday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called around 5:30 a.m. to the alley between Mountain and College avenues, bounded by Andrews and McGregor streets.

While putting out the flames, firefighters located an adult dead inside. Police were called and the body was sent for an autopsy.

Police have not revealed the sex or age of the person.

The police service's major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

