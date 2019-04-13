PHOTOS: Whiteout fans left singing the Blues, as visitors again dash Jets' hopes

Jets fans were subjected to wild swings of emotion at Friday's Whiteout street party in downtown Winnipeg.

A Winnipeg Jets fan hunches over at the Winnipeg Whiteout party as the seconds count down in Friday's loss. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News) A trio of Jets fans take a selfie prior to Game 2. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

After falling behind early in the first period, the home team stormed back to tie the score less than seven minutes later.

Fans leap into the air and celebrate as Patrik Laine scores a go-ahead goal to put the Jets up 2-1 in the second period. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News) Jets fans throw their arms in the air to celebrate Patrik Laine's second-period goal. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

The thousands of fans jammed together around Bell MTS Place erupted early in the second period, when Patrik Laine gave the Jets a 2-1 lead on one of his patented one-timers.

A Winnipeg Jets fans buries her face in a towel as the team fell behind 3-2 midway through the second period. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News) A Jets fan is stunned after Oskar Sundqvist scored the third goal of game for the St. Louis Blues to give them a one-goal lead midway through the second period. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

But St. Louis didn't go away, dampening the crowd's spirits with two goals in just over three minutes to take a 3-2 lead.

Fans celebrate Mark Scheifele's game-tying goal in the second period. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News) Jets fans are left in shock after St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly scored what would be the eventual game-winning goal in Game 2. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

Mark Scheifele tied the game at 3-3 late in the second period, setting up a final frame that had fans biting their nails.

While some were left in disarray, others cheered for a Winniepg Jets comeback after Ryan O'Reilly scored the eventual game-winning goal in Game 2 for the St. Louis Blues. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News) Jets fans show their excitement as the team does their best to come back in the third period. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

Groans erupted early in the third period, when St. Louis's Ryan O'Reilly scored to give the Blues a 4-3 lead.

A 360-degree panorama photo shows the scene at Friday night's Whiteout street party in downtown Winnipeg. (Dave Gaudet/CBC)

And as the clock wound down and the Jets' hopes for a comeback faded, fans were left cold, disappointed, but hopeful for a reversal of fortunes in Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis.