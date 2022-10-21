Rwandan community, parents say goodbye to international student found dead earlier this year
Middle school students found body of Gad Iradukunda this spring
The parents of a Rwandan international student who was found dead in a Winnipeg field earlier this year have laid their son to rest, but questions about his death remain.
About 50 people gathered to say goodbye to Gad Iradukunda, 21, during a service at Riverwood Church last Wednesday.
"I'll remember him as a fun, fun person who was friendly to everyone, most importantly his fellow Rwandans," said Maurice Muhizi, who grew up with Iradukunda and went to school with him at the International College of Manitoba.
"He was also easygoing. It was really easy for him to make friends, and I do believe he had many friends."
Middle-school students found Iradukunda's body in a field across from South Pointe School during a community cleanup in May.
It's not clear how the international student died.
Winnipeg police say they investigated after the students made the discovery and were not provided with any information suggesting foul play was involved. An investigation by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office is still in progress, said Liliane Icyimpaye, a close family friend.
"We're still waiting for more information to come."
Iradukunda's parents flew in from Rwanda to lay their son to rest. They didn't want to be interviewed.
About 50 members of the African community, who sang songs and gave speeches about Iradukunda, comforted them.
"They are really taking it very hard," Icyimpaye said.
'He was a good friend'
Richard Mufaridji, a pastor at Riverwood Church, where Iradukunda attended services, said he "was a very charming kid, very good joke teller."
"He was a good friend. He was a good Christian, so yeah, we just want Gad to be remembered in that way, in the happy way," Icyimpaye said.
