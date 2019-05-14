Gabriela Klimes
Gabriela Klimes is CBC Manitoba's manager of communications and marketing.
Latest from Gabriela Klimes
Cooking local with Ben Kramer at downtown farmers' market
CBC Manitoba serves fresh meal ideas using local ingredients
Winnipeg splash pad roundup: 5 places to keep cool with the kids
It’s August and the long, dog days of summer are here. By this point, you’re likely starved for things to do with the young ones. That's why I’ve rounded up a few favourite water-based play places in and around Winnipeg.
Opinion
Valentine's Day too sugary sweet for one Winnipeg mom
Valentine's Day is becoming more and more about sugary treats than it is about the sentiment of love, writes Gabriela Klimes.
Opinion
Flying with the under-5 set: How to travel with young ones
Toddlers are complicated little beings who thrive on structure and routine. So it’s no wonder that taking them on the road can put them into a bit of an emotional and behavioural tailspin.
