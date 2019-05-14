Skip to Main Content
Gabriela Klimes is CBC Manitoba's manager of communications and marketing.

    Cooking local with Ben Kramer at downtown farmers' market

    CBC Manitoba serves fresh meal ideas using local ingredients
    Winnipeg splash pad roundup: 5 places to keep cool with the kids

    It’s August and the long, dog days of summer are here. By this point, you’re likely starved for things to do with the young ones. That's why I’ve rounded up a few favourite water-based play places in and around Winnipeg.
    Valentine's Day too sugary sweet for one Winnipeg mom

    Valentine's Day is becoming more and more about sugary treats than it is about the sentiment of love, writes Gabriela Klimes.
    Flying with the under-5 set: How to travel with young ones

    Toddlers are complicated little beings who thrive on structure and routine. So it’s no wonder that taking them on the road can put them into a bit of an emotional and behavioural tailspin.
