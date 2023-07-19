Winnipeg Jets avoid arbitration, agree to two-year contract with former L.A. Kings forward

The Winnipeg Jets and forward Gabriel Vilardi avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year contract worth $9 million Cdn on Wednesday.

Vilardi's hearing was set for July 28 after the two sides elected to go to arbitration ahead of the July 6 deadline.

The Jets acquired Vilardi, a 23-year-old from Kingston, Ont., from the Los Angeles Kings last month in a trade that sent centre Pierre-Luc Dubois the other way.

Vilardi had 41 goals and 37 assists in 152 games with the Kings, who drafted him 11th overall in 2017.

He had career highs in goals (23) and points (41) in 63 games last season.

After his trade to Winnipeg, Vilardi said he was happy to join the Jets and was excited to be playing in Canada again.