'We're very blessed': Family relieved after suspect arrested in Point Douglas homicide

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide at a Point Douglas park last month.

Gabriel Coates, 44, was found dead in a park off Higgins Avenue and Maple Street on June 19.

Winnipeg police said Jason Thomas Borle, 45, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder. There is no known association between Gabriel and the suspect, police said.

"We're very blessed that this could happen so quickly," Rebekah Coates said. "The family is going to be just ecstatic. I didn't think it would happen. I thought it would go on for at least a couple years."

Little about the homicide has been released thus far, but Rebekah Coates said earlier this month that her brother's wounds were so severe it had to be a closed casket funeral.

Investigators previously said Coates had lived a "transient" life in the lead up to his death, something that came as news to Rebekah, who lives in Alberta.

A tent and shopping cart full of items could be seen at the crime scene.

In July, Rebekah said police explained the assault on her brother was so severe that he likely died instantly. She said her brother had struggled with alcohol issues in the past, but she couldn't be sure if he was on the street or whether alcohol played a factor.

Gabriel, a father of three, recently moved back to Winnipeg where he and his five siblings spent most of their upbringing, Rebekah said.

The family has connections to Bunibonibee Cree Nation, otherwise known as Oxford House, Rebekah said.

Rebekah said she is relieved investigators managed to arrest someone so quickly in connection with her brother's death, Winnipeg's 24th homicide of 2019. There were 22 homicides in the city in all of 2018.